SC Johnson Accepts 2020 Celebration of Service to America Corporate Leadership Award

Award recognizes SC Johnson’s philanthropic efforts and dedication to serving communities in the U.S. and around the world

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NAB Leadership Foundation has named SC Johnson as the 2020 Celebration of Service to America Corporate Leadership Award recipient. The annual Corporate Leadership Award honors a leading business outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.

Based in Racine, Wisc., SC Johnson is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. The family company’s fundamental purpose is to be at work for a better world, and it is dedicated to helping families, serving communities and impacting lives through social, educational and environmental initiatives. Since 1937, SC Johnson has given back five percent of its pre-tax profits to charities each year.

“We are thrilled to honor this exemplary company for their dedication, generosity and commitment to serving both local and international communities,” said NAB Leadership Foundation President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Duke. “SC Johnson has set a high bar for corporate social responsibility and philanthropy and is a worthy recipient of this prestigious award.”

Most recently, to help address the challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, SC Johnson committed $15 million to assist families and communities around the world. To date, these efforts include:

80,000 SC Johnson product care packages donated to health care workers and first responders in the United States, distributed in partnership with the CDC Foundation.

$1 million donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

More than $4 million in financial support and product donations for COVID-19 response efforts across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

$1 million to Save the Children to educate and enable children worldwide to cope with the pandemic and respond to this and future public health threats.

More than 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donated to health care workers, first responders and frontline workers across the U.S.

Support for the local response to COVID-19 in the company’s backyard by providing meals, snacks and books to school children and care packages to health care workers and first responders.

In 2019, SC Johnson reaffirmed its commitment to helping address the ocean plastic crisis by launching a global partnership with Plastic Bank. The partnership will create more than 500 plastic collection points across 5 countries to collect 30,000 metric tons of ocean bound plastic over 3 years. The plastic is being incorporated into SC Johnson’s iconic Windex line® in the United States and Canada and its Mr Muscle® line in the U.K. and Ireland. This initiative is just one of the company’s efforts in its long-held commitment to improving the environment.

SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson will accept this Award and deliver a message during the televised 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards program, available online and airing on local stations starting August 22.

About Celebration of Service to America Awards

The 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards highlights and honors the exceptional community service exhibited by local radio and television stations across the U.S. Throughout the program, high profile guests will announce the award winners and showcase finalists for their excellence in community service. The one-hour program will be accessible online and available for radio and television stations to air starting on Saturday, August 22. The NAB Leadership Foundation is partnering with leading entertainment and marketing company, Trailer Park Group to produce the program.

About NAB Leadership Foundation

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the future of broadcasting through leadership, diversity and community service. Learn more at www.nabfoundation.org.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

