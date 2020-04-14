SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows: When: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM (EDT), please dial-in by 4:45pm Dial-in Number: (844) 291-6360 Access Code: 7145173 Conference Name: SBA First Quarter Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 9137856

Scheduled to begin on 5/5/20 at 11:00 PM and end on 5/19/20 at 12:00 AM

(TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 30,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531



Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431