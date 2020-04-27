Saviynt Continues to Bolster Its Executive Leadership

Elissa Fink and Bobby Morrison join Saviynt's Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#advisors--Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), the leading pioneer in the security tech industry's next-generation Risk-Aware Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Software, announced today the addition of Elissa Fink, former Chief Marketing Officer of Tableau Software, and Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer of Intuit, to the company's Board of Advisors.

"As highly regarded, proven technology executives, Elissa and Bobby bring a wealth of knowledge that is already translating in Saviynt executing the industry's highest level of customer experience and overall satisfaction, while scaling to our market's demand. We are incredibly honored by their recognition of Saviynt and the leadership that both Elissa and Bobby bring to our Board of Advisors. The definition of 'identity' has radically expanded in this digital age. Governing what these identities have access to has never been more complex, yet critical for all companies to simplify, automate, and expedite to maintain their compliance and security posture standards. With decades of successfully delivering this type of value to their stakeholders, Elissa's and Bobby's experience will play a vital role in Saviynt future-proofing our customer's IGA requirements for decades to come. I couldn't be prouder to have them by our side as we continue forward," said Amit Saha, CEO of Saviynt.

"I am delighted to be joining Saviynt's Board of Advisors. Given today's new way of working, there are very few things more critical than identity governance. Saviynt has built a truly innovative solution that is already recognized as the market leader. I look forward to helping the company leverage this strong foundation as it builds its brand, expands in markets worldwide, and continues to scale its operations," said Elissa Fink.

About Elissa Fink

Elissa Fink is the former Chief Marketing Officer for Tableau Software and has over two decades of experience using applied data analysis to improve marketing operations for multiple companies. Prior to Tableau, Elissa was the Executive VP of Marketing at IXI Corporation, now owned by Equifax, and has served in executive positions at Tele Atlas, Top Tier Software, and Nielsen/Claritas. She's spoken at conferences, including the DMA, NCDM, PSAMA, and others. Elissa holds an MBA in Marketing and Decision Systems from the University of Southern California.

"I'm super excited and honored to have joined Saviynt's Board of Advisors. Saviynt's market leadership in the enterprise identity governance and security space, coupled with the passion and expertise of the leadership team, made for a great fit. I'm looking forward to helping the organization achieve its strategic vision," said Bobby Morrison.

About Bobby Morrison

Bobby Morrison is currently the CRO of Intuit. Prior to Intuit, Bobby led Microsoft's WW Small, Medium, Corporate and Education Market Segments. He has more than twenty years of experience leading/transforming multi-billion dollar organizations. Bobby brings to Saviynt's Board of Advisors deep expertise in marketing, finance, product development, commercial strategy, enterprise sales, consumer sales, digital transformation, and executive team leadership.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's Identity 3.0 is the security technology industry's most innovative Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution in the market. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security, and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub, where we draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry's most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP / EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, Microsoft Dynamics 365, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt's governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp and more. Saviynt has recently ranked in the top third on Inc 5000's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at sonia.awan@saviynt.com.

Sonia Awan

PR Manager

Saviynt

747-254-5705