Santa Clara Installs 12 New Electric Vehicle Chargers

SANTA CLARA – The City of Santa Clara and Silicon Valley Power announced that 12 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now operational and available to the public at four locations throughout Santa Clara. All are available on the ChargePoint network, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The new EV chargers are located at the following City of Santa Clara facilities:

Three EV charging stations with a total of five connectors are now available at Larry J. Marsalli Park, located at 1425 Lafayette St.

Three EV charging stations with a total of five connectors are available at the Santa Clara Community Recreation Center, located at 969 Kiely Blvd.

Four EV charging stations with a total of six connectors are available at Rotary Park, located at 1490 Don Ave.

Two EV charging stations with a total of three connectors are available at City Plaza Park, located at 1098 Lexington Ave. near Mission Branch Library.

Silicon Valley Power continues to work towards improving EV charging accessibility throughout the city. In honor of “Earth Month”, Silicon Valley Power is providing free charging at these new locations for the entire month of April.

With the addition of these new EV charging stations, Santa Clara now has more than 100 public charging connectors throughout the city. Funding for these new stations was provided through Silicon Valley Power’s participation in the California Air Resources Board’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program.