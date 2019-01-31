Sandbox VR Scores $68 Million

Sandbox VR, which operates virtual reality immersive game rooms, has raised $68 million Series A led by Andrew Chen from Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Mike Maples / Floodgate, Stanford University, TriplePoint Capital, CRCM, and Alibaba.

Sandbox VR has one location in the Bay Area at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo. A minimum of two people can play in the room for $39 each. Rooms can hold up to six people. Sandbox is trying to promote the games as great for team building and company events.

The company plans to use the funding to improve its immersive experience and expand to more locations.

Sandbox has locations in LA, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vancouver. New locations are planned for Austin, Macau, Indonesia, New York and Toronto.