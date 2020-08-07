Sanctuary Taps Cinedigm and VIZIO to Bring Its Yoga Meditation Service to People at Home

Sanctuary’s Health & Wellness App Available to the Public For the First Time Ever on VIZIO SmartCast TVs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanctuary Studios announced today the availability of its health & wellness video-on-demand application for VIZIO’s SmartCast televisions. The app is easily accessible through VIZIO SmartCast TVs and is powered by Matchpoint Blueprint™, a service provided by Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM).

Sanctuary Studios, Inc. is an immersive yoga and meditation studio in Seattle that is bringing their high-production value immersive yoga, meditation and sound healing experiences to connected TVs. Last fall, Sanctuary Studios opened their showcase location in Seattle, creating a new category in the field of wellness: technology-enabled micro-retreats. Inside individual wellness studios, Sanctuary guests enjoy on-demand pre-recorded, Sanctuary-produced content including yoga, sound baths, and guided meditations taught by instructors in stunning locations around the world.

With in-person yoga, mindfulness, and fitness offerings now off the table amidst COVID-19, Sanctuary worked with Cinedigm to offer people at home a convenient way to engage in personal wellness through a free streaming app.

The content will be distributed as a free Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) application on VIZIO SmartCast TVs. The application has been developed using Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint platform, which allows for a cost-efficient, low cost approach for developing applications optimized for VIZIO and most other brands of connected televisions.

“Our leading-edge, cinematic experience brings best-in-class teachers and inspiring wellness content directly to your mat in the safety of your own home,” says founder Robert Martin. “With Cinedigm’s expertise in streaming content and their deep relationships with streaming platforms, we look forward to sharing our content with a global audience.”

“Given these uncertain and volatile times, we are thrilled to utilize our Matchpoint Blueprint platform to bring content experiences to consumers seeking a safe way to meditate and maintain their personal wellness through yoga,” said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Digital Networks. “Sanctuary’s yoga instructors are the best of the best, and we know SmartCast viewers will benefit from their immersive yoga and meditation videos shot in stunning locations around the world.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film and television content from leading content owners into the rapidly growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Consumer interest in premium content remains strong within the OTT ad-supported space, as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new options for their entertainment needs.



For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

