Samsung Watch Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, Watch 3 & Gear S3 Sales Identified by Deal Tomato

The best early Black Friday Samsung Watch deals for 2020, featuring Galaxy Watch 3 and Active2 discounts

Best Samsung Watch Deals:

Best Galaxy Watch & Active Deals:

Save up to $120 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes

- featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes Save up to $90 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Amazon - check out the latest savings on the Galaxy Watch, Watch 2 & 3 models in 40mm & 42mm sizes

The introduction of the Samsung Galaxy watches ushered in a new frontier especially with the introduction of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Fans are especially happy with the return of the bezel in this model. It’s also important to note that this is the successor of the first Samsung Galaxy Watch and not the Galaxy Watch 2. However, there’s a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and it is the best fitness watch to get. Meanwhile, Samsung Gear S3 remains to be the most affordable smartwatch in the market.

