Samsung to Exhibit Comprehensive Showcase of Leading PCIe Gen 4 Storage Solutions at 2020 Virtual Flash Memory Summit Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PM1733--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, announced today that it will be exhibiting a comprehensive virtual showcase of its most promising solid state drives at the 2020 Flash Memory Summit Virtual Conference & Expo being held Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

In its exhibition of leading-edge storage drives, Samsung will spotlight PCIe Gen 4 technology and highly competitive form factors. Highlights will include:

PM1733 – A cutting-edge enterprise-storage-class NVMe SSD featuring dual port capabilities and capacities up to 32TB.

PM9A3 – A single port datacenter drive now offered in the widest range of form factors including M.2, U.2, E1.L and E1.S.

PM9A1 – A client-class-performance PCIe Gen 4 marvel for the most demanding gaming applications offering reduced load times, massive acceleration of video rendering and 3D modeling, and an end to the bottlenecks of high-performance CPUs.

SmartSSD – A computational storage drive that enables high-speed computations right where the data lives. Featuring an Integrated SSD and Xilinx FPGA, the Samsung SmartSSD CSD provides a flexible, programmable platform that can be used to design unique and scalable acceleration solutions with parallel computation, as it frees up system CPUs to handle other tasks.

SZ1735a Z-SSD – A dual-port SCM-class SSD that provides extreme performance and endurance, making it ideal for write-intensive workloads like buffering, logging and metadata.

To view the virtual exhibition, please go to: https://whova.com/portal/webapp/flash_202008/sponsors/44695/ from 8 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 10 to 4 pm Thursday Nov. 12 Pacific time. New attendees will need to first register for the Flash Memory Summit event. To do so, click on https://flashmemorysummit.com/ and then click on Registration.

More information about these storage solutions can be later found at https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/ssd/

