Samsung Introduces Chromebook Plus and Pro

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Google to create the new Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Samsung laptop/tablet hybrids are designed for Google Play so you can use all the apps on Android in addition to movies, books and music. The new Samsung Chromebooks also offer a 360-degree rotating touchscreen, quad HD screen, built-in digitized pen and new lightweight metal design.

“Since launching our first Chromebook over five years ago, we have continued to improve the product, developing a computer that not only fits into consumers’ lifestyles, but makes their lives easier, more mobile and more productive,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “With the Chromebook Plus and Pro, we’re partnering with Google to pair a sleek design with supreme flexibility, encouraging users to experience more with Google Play and Android apps, while continuing to provide simplicity, top-rated security and shareability inherent in Chromebooks.”

For the first time in the Chromebook lineup the Chromebook Plus and Pro come with a built-in pen, which is embedded on the side of the device for secure storage and easy access. The pen provides the ability to take notes and capture on-screen content. The pen is ready to use out of the box with pre-installed Google Keep for notetaking and Samsung ArtCanvas for drawing. The newly developed pen has a 0.7mm pen tip and pressure sensitivity for precise screen capturing.

Delivering a stunning, immersive Quad HD 2400×1600 resolution display made of durable Gorilla Glass 3, with a 3:2 aspect ratio– users can game, work or binge-watch on Samsung’s best Chromebook screen.

The Chromebook Plus and Pro have upgraded its ports, and now includes two USB-C ports for enhanced connectivity and 4k video streaming, producing high quality video and gaming from the Chromebook on connected 4k displays.

The new Chromebooks have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and feature batteries that last up to 8 hours, as well as an enhanced battery life extender to lengthen productivity time.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus will feature an ARM processor starting at $449 and will be available at major retailers, including Best Buy, in February. The Chromebook Pro will be powered by an Intel Core m3 processor, designed for fast, responsive performance and will be available later this Spring. Both devices will come with the Google Play Store (Beta) pre-installed.