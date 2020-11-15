Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Galaxy Watch 3, Active, and Active2 Sales Ranked by Save Bubble

Early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for 2020 have landed, find all the top early Black Friday Galaxy Watch Active and Watch 3 savings here on this page
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our comparison of the top early Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on Galaxy Watch 3 (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black) and Active2 (40mm, 44mm). Browse the latest deals listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save with multiple offers on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches at Samsung.com - check the latest savings and eligible trade-ins on the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium, Galaxy Watch Active2 BT, and more
- Save up to $120 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes
- Save up to $150 on the on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com - Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
- Save up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch Active2 at Verizon.com - get discounts with eligible phone and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch bundles, trade-ins, and more
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Active2 smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save on Samsung Gear smartwatches at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Samsung Gear S3 Classic and S3 Frontier smartwatches
Samsung is one of many brands that has mastered the art of smartwatches. They offer a wide variety of watches that utilize Bluetooth to connect to the user's cellphone in order to sync with apps, view and respond to messages, and even facilitate phone calls. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest model that sports the bezel design and customers are happy about it. Another bestseller, the Gear S3 Frontier, is designed to model a classic watch but with GPS to allow users to track running or cycling. The Galaxy Watch Active2 functions with LTE and has a built-in running coach.
