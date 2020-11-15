Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Early Black Friday Deals 2020 Revealed by Saver Trends

The best early Galaxy Watch 2 and 3 smartwatch deals for Black Friday, including 45mm, 44mm, 41mm, and 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch offers
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our summary of the top early Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on different Galaxy Watch sizes: 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, and 45mm. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Deals:
- Save up to $120 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes
- Save up to $150 on the on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com - Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to $90 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Amazon - check out the latest savings on the Galaxy Watch, Watch 2 & 3 models in 40mm & 42mm sizes
- Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Walmart- check the latest deals on 41mm, 40mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Save up to $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on 40mm, 41mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 2
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save with multiple offers on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches at Samsung.com - check the latest savings and eligible trade-ins on the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium, Galaxy Watch Active2 BT, and more
Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was released in August 2020, a year after the previous model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, was announced. The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in 45mm and 41mm sizes. Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, on the other hand, is available in 44mm and 40mm sizes. Both models have a Super AMOLED Full Color Always-On display and a durability rating of IP68. The battery of the Galaxy Watch 3 can run up to 56 hours while that of the Galaxy Watch 2 base model 44mm size can run up to 60 hours.
