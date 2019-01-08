Samsara Raises $100 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — Samsara has raised a $100 million investment from Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst. Samsara develops Internet-connected sensor data to help improve physical operations for companies.

The new investment brings the total capital raised by Samsara to $230 million, and values the company at $3.6 billion.

The company said it had revenue growth over 250% in 2018, launched multiple new products, expanded internationally, and grew its user base to over 5,000 customers.

Samsara’s customers range from small businesses to large enterprises in transportation, field services, energy, food production, and manufacturing. The company has over 500 employees and offices in San Francisco, San Jose, Atlanta, and London.

With the new funding, Samsara plans to accelerate new technology development in both fleet and industrial product areas, deepen international presence, and scale its sales and support teams. The company said it plans to: