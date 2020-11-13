SambaNova Systems to Speak, Exhibit and Sponsor Virtual SC20 Conference Series

Discover Recent Innovations in Deep Learning, High Performance Computing and AI

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SambaNova Systems, the company building the industry’s most advanced systems platform to run artificial intelligence (AI) and data-intensive applications from the data center, to the cloud, and to the edge, today announced that the company will exhibit, speak and sponsor the virtual SC20 conference being broadcast from Nov. 9 - Nov. 19, 2020. Formerly known as the Supercomputing Conference, SC20 is the international conference for high performance computing, networking storage and analysis.

Two senior executives from SambaNova Systems, Kunle Olukotun, co-founder and CTO, and Marshall Choy, vice president of product, will each deliver presentations, discussing innovations in deep learning, HPC and AI.

Known as “father of the multi-core processor” and as the leader of Stanford’s Hydra Chip Multiprocessor (CMP) research project, Olukotun will present as part of SC20’s Birds of a Feather sessions with a presentation entitled: “Designing and Building Next Generation Computer Systems for Deep Learning.” A seasoned expert in the field, Olukotun will speak on current trends in hardware and software, and how these systems are being optimized to harness deep learning’s potential. Olukotun’s panel can be found on Track 10 on Nov. 17 from 2:30-3:45 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Choy will present on "Pushing the Boundaries of HPC with the Integration of AI.'' In this session, part of the SC20 Exhibitor Forum, Choy will conduct a technical deep-dive showcasing SambaNova’s groundbreaking technology: “SambaNova Systems DataScale™.” Choy will highlight use cases of the integrated software and hardware platform, engineered to execute a broad range of AI and HPC applications. His session is on Track 6 on Nov. 19 from 1:00-1:30 p.m. ET.

Virtual event registration and SambaNova Systems event details can be found here. The SambaNova Systems virtual booth can be accessed here.

For the latest company news and updates, follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

About SC20

Established in 1988, the annual SC conference has built a diverse community of participants including researchers, scientists, application developers, computing center staff and management, computing industry staff, agency program managers, journalists, and congressional staffers. This diversity is one of the conference's main strengths, making it a yearly "must attend" forum for stakeholders throughout the technical computing community. The technical program is the heart of SC. It has addressed virtually every area of scientific and engineering research, as well as technological development, innovation, and education. Its presentations, tutorials, panels, and discussion forums have included breakthroughs in many areas and inspired new and innovative areas of computing. For more information, visit: https://sc20.supercomputing.org/

About SambaNova Systems

SambaNova Systems is building the industry’s most advanced systems platform to run AI applications from the datacenter to the edge. Founded in November 2017 in Palo Alto, California by industry luminaries, hardware and software design experts, world-class innovators from Sun/Oracle, and Stanford University. SambaNova Systems’ mission is to bring AI innovations that have been developed in advanced research to organizations around the world, helping to create AI for everyone, everywhere. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., the company’s investors include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Walden International, GV, Intel Capital, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, WRVI Capital, Micron, Samsung Catalyst and SK telecom. For more information please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at sambanova.ai/contact

Candice Mayan

Bateman Agency for SambaNova Systems

sambanova@bateman.agency