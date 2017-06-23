Samba.tv Secures $30 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Samba TV, a data and analytics company covering TV viewing, has secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners and followed by Interpublic Group, MDC Ventures, Time Warner, A+E Networks, TGM, Draper Associates and Ambition VC.

Samba TV will use the funding to expand operations internationally and launch a variety of products in the media and advertising industry. The company’s Series B is the second round of funding since January 2012, which included August Capital, Mark Cuban and others.

Analyzing nearly 7,000 years of TV viewership a day across millions of households worldwide, Samba TV’s technology lets consumers discover and watch the shows they love while giving brands a holistic view of content and advertising consumption across broadcast and cable TV, OTT, apps and digital platforms.

With Samba TV’s real-time, opt-in TV viewership insights and powerful connected device map, Samba helps brands maximize cross-screen marketing performance through TV-synchronized digital ads and attribution models that chart the consumer’s path to purchase, leading to more data-informed media buying decisions. Samba TV’s proprietary household device map totals more than 66 million devices for 1:1 mapping and 1B+ digital devices for programmatic reach including smart TVs, set top boxes, smartphones and other connected devices.

“Samba is bringing unparalleled transparency into TV audiences through trusted insights and precise targeting across platforms,” says Ashwin Navin, CEO and co-founder of Samba TV. “That innovation has been a catalyst for our profitability and enabled us to realize 5,000% revenue growth over the last 3 years. We raised this growth round with a specific strategy to further expand the Samba TV Audience Platform to major media markets across the world and continue our trajectory of growth and rapid innovation.”

Greg Bohlen, Partner at Union Grove Venture Partners, said: “Team Samba has what it takes: ground breaking technology, strategic vision and a track record of relentless execution. We are excited to join the team to bring our depth of experience and relationships to the board and provide the fuel for the next wave of growth for the business.”