Salt Security Shakes Things Up With $30 Million Series A

PALO ALTO — Salt Security, which specializes in security for APIs, has raised a $30 million Series B round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia.

Sequoia partner Carl Eschenbach will be joining the company’s Board of Directors.

Also participating are existing investors Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator. Salt Security has now raised $60 million to date.

“APIs have become a fundamental unit of software. Salt Security enables organizations to discover APIs, prevent real-time attacks, and facilitate remediation, so customers can continue to operate and innovate in an increasingly digitized world,” said Carl Eschenbach, Partner, Sequoia. “In the emerging API security space, Salt Security has shown its leadership by being first to market and offering the most advanced solution—ultimately, making it the type of outlier company that Sequoia loves to partner with.”

Eschenbach will join Tom Banahan, Partner, Tenaya Capital and Haim Sadger, Founding Partner, S Capital, on the Salt Security board of directors and brings a wealth of technology and cybersecurity knowledge and expertise, including serving as president and COO of VMware for nearly 15 years. He currently sits on the boards of other top enterprise technology companies including Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Workday, and Zoom.

“In our rapidly shifting world of digital transformation, API-first strategies are a priority,” said Michael Montoya, CISO, Equinix. “The security landscape is shifting to APIs, and Salt Security is on the cutting edge of enterprise security strategy. As our API economy gains momentum, we look forward to working with Salt Security to secure our digital transformation.”

“Raising both Series A and B, growing our customer base 200%, and building unmatched technical capabilities—all during this tumultuous year—gives us a formidable lead in the market we created and defined,” said Salt Security co-founder and CEO Roey Eliyahu. “Having someone of Carl’s caliber and experience guiding us will simply accelerate our success in the API security market.”