Saint Francis University Selects Collegis Education to Provide Managed Technology and Marketing Services

Collegis to support the University’s long-term objectives and goals in a multi-year partnership that strategically grows and transforms the use of technology across the university

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IT--Collegis Education, a higher education managed services provider, today announced Saint Francis University has selected Collegis Education to provide IT managed services and strategic marketing solutions to drive growth and innovation for the University. Saint Francis, which is the first Franciscan college founded in the United States, chose to partner with Collegis to bring together a powerful combination of marketing and technology services that will transform operations and drive greater efficiencies by embedding technology throughout the student experience. Collegis will provide a suite of technology services that augment and supplement the existing IT team at Saint Francis, while unifying disparate technology vendors under a single, collaborative partner.

In April, Collegis began implementing strategic marketing services to maximize student engagement and enrollment growth. Collegis and Saint Francis expanded on their multi-year partnership to include technology services on June 1.

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with Saint Francis University as they look to grow and adapt to the changing higher education market,” said Jamie Cowie, chief executive officer at Collegis Education. “ Saint Francis sincerely values the role technology plays in today’s educational experience and has been focused on not just maintaining the status quo, but truly innovating and evolving their operational practices. Universities who embrace technology-embedded solutions will thrive in this new world, and Collegis will provide focused, transformative solutions that positions the University for success well into the future.”

The integrated combination of marketing and technology will create unique synergies that allow Saint Francis to transform its operations and develop personalized experiences that drive meaningful growth. Collegis will provide the following services to Saint Francis over the multi-year partnership:

Technology leadership and oversight

Management of core technology stack

SIS and LMS administration and management

Onsite campus technology support

24/7 virtual helpdesk support

Information security management

Data integration and analytics management

With oversight and strategic direction from a Collegis CIO, Saint Francis will begin a long-term initiative to transition to a next-generation platform that integrates data across multiple systems to create greater efficiencies and improve overall technology experience. Marketing services include:

Integrated data and analytics reporting

Media optimization

Website performance and conversion optimization

Enrollment process mapping

“ Saint Francis has made significant strides in the area of strategic institutional development. We were searching for a partner that would support our growth and propel the University towards new innovative capabilities in the areas of technology and strategic marketing. We quickly realized that Collegis shares the same fundamental belief in the transformative power of education. The culture and expertise at Collegis is consistent with our philosophy of a values-based education grounded in Catholic, Franciscan ideals,” said Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, president of Saint Francis University. “ We recognize that technology is a vital part of everything we do. The Collegis partnership will allow us to harness evolving technology for growth while complementing our highly personalized approach to student engagement.”

ABOUT COLLEGIS EDUCATION

Collegis Education provides technology-embedded managed services that accelerate the transition to the university of tomorrow. Our specific skills allow universities to deploy technology throughout their business processes to digitally transform friction points within the student experience and compete effectively. With more than two decades of experience in higher education, our solutions combine the power of integrated, data-driven technology with strategic higher ed services to build long-term growth plans for colleges and universities looking to thrive in a complex market. For more information about Collegis Education, please visit CollegisEducation.com.

ABOUT SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.

