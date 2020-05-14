SAIC Wins $42 Million U.S. Army Task Order for Technology Integration Services to Enable Fast, Informed Military Decision-Making

SAIC continues work with the Army and the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the development, deployment, and maintenance of the Orion Decision Support Platform

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a $42 million task order by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) to provide the Joint Chiefs of Staff with continued development, deployment, and maintenance of the Orion Decision Support Platform.

Orion, created by the Joint Staff J3, is a technology-enabled, decision-making platform that consolidates authoritative data from each of the military services, provides global visualization of the forces and munitions, and allows course of action experimentation in order for users to provide the best validated military advice to senior-level decision-makers.

“For the past two years, SAIC has provided direct support to Orion, a mission-critical decision tool for the Army, developing a deep understanding of the platform’s requirements, architectures, and technologies,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Solutions Group. “As a technology integrator, SAIC appreciates the Army’s need to successfully maintain a feasible, executable, and comprehensive solution to assist mission-critical decisions. We are proud to continue and expand our work with the Army and the Joint Chiefs of Staff by integrating technologies that meet the evolving needs of our warfighters and senior leadership.”

The single-award task order was awarded under the SMDC's Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration, or D3I, Domain 1 – space, high altitude and missile defense contract. The task order has a three-year period, which includes two one-year options. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under the contract, SAIC will provide J3 Operations and J5 Strategic Plans and Policy with mission engineering and technology integration capabilities for the Orion Project. This work includes designing, developing, and prototyping of advanced information technology (IT) to implement hardware and software solutions for senior decision-makers.

