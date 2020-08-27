SAIC Wins $171.5 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Fleet Deployment Training Support

Company will ensure the Navy’s mission readiness with advanced pre-deployment and sustainment training

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy awarded a $171.5 million single-award contract to Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) to continue providing a range of training solutions, including virtual and synthetic training environments, as part of the Fleet Deployment Training Program supporting U.S. Navy Fleet Forces (USFF) and associated Fleet commands and activities. The renewed prime contract has a 10-month base period of performance, four one-year options, and one six-month extension option.

“SAIC is proud to continue to bring sailors from across the globe together through live, virtual, and constructive training environments to enhance Navy tactics and training required to certify the readiness of units and Battle Groups to meet deployed mission requirements,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group. “Based on our responsive and high-quality past performance, we can assure the Fleet that SAIC remains highly committed to the mission success of the Navy and our warfighters.”

Under the contract, SAIC will continue to provide the requisite Fleet training program support necessary to facilitate the certification of Fleet forces. SAIC also will provide services to assist USFF and associated Fleet commands/activities in execution of pre-deployment and sustainment training within the framework of the Fleet Training Continuum, Fleet Response Training Plan, Optimized Fleet Response Plan, and joint training requirements/capabilities.

SAIC will continue to execute tasks, which include an initial planning conference, mid-planning conference, master scenario event list scripting, final planning, modeling and simulation, academic seminars, event execution, assessment phase, lessons learned collection, and event debriefs.

SAIC will also continue support to the Fleet Synthetic Training (FST) program, which encompasses a variety of synthetic events including group commander (FST-GC), joint (FST-J), sustainment (FST-S) as well as synthetic and live BOLD ALLIGATOR and Large Scale Exercise series exercises. In addition to FST events, SAIC will support ballistic missile defense exercises and sea-launched attack missile exercises. These exercises range from unit to Combined Force Maritime Component Commander level events and provide an appropriate venue for deployment certification for Carrie Strike Groups.

