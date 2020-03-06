SAIC Expands Innovation Factory Presence to Include the University of Massachusetts

SAIC becomes the lead partner and founding member of the University of Massachusetts Lowell Research Institute Northstar Campus — A technology incubator focused on critical issues facing the U.S. Air Force and other military branches

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML) Research Institute to become the lead partner with the university in the development of the Northstar Campus near Hanscom Air Force Base. The partnership expands SAIC’s Innovation Factory presence to include a new geographic area in the northeast, leveraging the talent and creativity offered by one of the nation’s leading academic institutions.

SAIC’s Innovation Factory is a forward-thinking environment that equips teams with highly automated, cloud-hosted toolsets and DevSecOps practices to rapidly build, test, and deploy solutions that can be improved as customer mission needs evolve. Northstar Campus establishes an aerospace and defense ecosystem that supports initiatives in advanced technology development and innovation in support of national defense.

“Partnering with UMass Lowell opens doors for our professionals to seamlessly work beside the leading minds in academia and government to address emerging challenges in national defense,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group. “The small business engagement and opportunities for innovation offer an exciting chance to spark new thinking and novel solutions for the Air Force and all of our customers.”

“We are very excited to have SAIC as our Northstar Campus launch partner at the UMass Lowell Research Institute outside the gates of Hanscom Air Force Base. The defense industry experience that SAIC brings to the campus will be instrumental in strengthening the regional innovation ecosystem, developing the future defense industry workforce, and accelerating technologies that support our customers’ missions,” said UMass Lowell Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Joseph Hartman.

Northstar Campus serves as an economic development engine, providing an infrastructure platform and 19,000 square foot physical environment for public-private collaboration and business growth activities. The Campus will act as a spark for innovation—hosting pitch competitions, small business mentoring and networking events, and opportunities to partner on the DOD’s hyper-creative OTA R&D opportunities. These factor areas intersect with SAIC’s investments in IT modernization, engineering, and development.

SAIC’s Innovation Factory is located in Reston, Virginia; Catalyst Campus, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas.

“Northstar Campus and SAIC’s investment in it are in direct response to demands from defense customers for flexible, focused, next generation solutions,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Solutions and Technology Group. “The Campus joins SAIC’s expanding map of Innovation Factory locations. These geo-targeted incubators give us access to unparalleled concentrations of talent pools focused on key technology areas.”

