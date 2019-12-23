Sagent Lending Technologies Agrees to Acquire ISGN Corporation

Acquisition will expand Sagent’s loan servicing solutions through continued technology-enabled innovation and strong customer experience

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GrowWisely--Sagent Lending Technologies (“Sagent”), a leading mortgage servicing technology provider, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire ISGN Corporation (“ISGN”). The acquisition will expand Sagent’s loan servicing solutions and further demonstrate an ongoing commitment to the broader mortgage industry for current and future clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sagent was formed as a joint venture between Fiserv and Warburg Pincus in 2018 with a focus on improving the lending experience for both lenders and borrowers. Through innovative solutions in mortgage and consumer lending technology, Sagent empowers lending clients to exceed borrower expectations, increase efficiency, and improve agility in an ever-changing compliance environment.

“We look forward to having the ISGN clients and team members join our broader Sagent community. Together we will remain focused on providing a superior borrower experience and lowering the total cost of servicing,” said Bret Leech, CEO of Sagent Lending Technologies. “Clients and borrowers expect real-time engagement and access to their data. Like Sagent, ISGN built its offerings to meet these expectations and together we will move forward with an inclusive and comprehensive servicing solution.”

ISGN is a global provider of mortgage technology products, delivering smart and innovative SaaS technology solutions to the residential mortgage industry. ISGN uses over three decades of mortgage servicing technology to help organizations streamline business processes with automated workflows, integrate with third party systems, and manage the complete loan life-cycle.

The acquisition of ISGN broadens the solutions offered by Sagent, including TEMPO, a default solution and further supports Sagent’s long-term growth strategy reflecting the company's dedication to enhancing its comprehensive capabilities within the mortgage and consumer lending market.

About Sagent Lending Technologies

Sagent Lending Technologies improves the lending experience for everyone. The company’s suite of comprehensive servicing and processing offerings come together to deliver flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions that deliver on the brand commitments of our clients. With solutions from Sagent, lenders and servicers can engage borrowers, increase efficiency, and improve agility in a demanding compliance environment. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading lending expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagentlending.com to learn more.

About ISGN Corporation

Based in Melbourne, FL, ISGN® Corporation (ISGN) delivers smart and innovative SaaS technology solutions to the US residential mortgage industry. With powerful and feature-rich products for core and default servicing as well as construction lending, some of the largest servicers in the industry use ISGN’s technology to power their businesses.

ISGN’s transformational product suite helps maximize operational efficiency, reduce cost, manage regulatory and compliance demands and most importantly help servicers deliver a superior borrower experience. For more information, please visit www.isgn.com.

Robyn Gaito

(484) 253-3457

robyn.gaito@sagentlending.com