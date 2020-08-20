Safety Net Connect’s New Carequality-Enhanced Virtual Care Solution Changes Healthcare Delivery with Safe, Equitable Access During COVID-19 and Beyond

Expanding the “Converge” eReferral, eConsult and Televisit platform with secure, real-time patient data, SNC delivers a novel model of telehealth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#carecoordination--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Converge, its next-generation telehealth platform, is among the first virtual point-of-care solution in the nation to deliver expanded access to secure, real-time patient data utilizing the Carequality Interoperability Framework. The telehealth evolution could not have come at a better time, as COVID-19 necessitates virtual healthcare delivery as a new standard in patient-centric care.

“Carequality was created to improve information exchange with the goal of enhancing the health of all Americans,” explained Dave Cassel, executive director of Carequality. “We’re pleased that Carequality is able to support Safety Net Connect’s innovation through connectivity and appropriate access to information. It’s exciting to see Carequality contribute to well-informed care via telehealth solutions, which can offer a safe and convenient option for patients and physicians.”

SNC’s new model of telehealth is especially important during the COVID-19 crisis, which disproportionately impacts underserved communities. SNC’s Converge system, now bolstered by the Carequality Interoperability Framework, allows providers to easily counsel, treat, and refer patients from the safety of their homes. Likewise, Converge reduces the likelihood of viral spread by bringing virtual care to high-risk locations such as correctional or long-term care facilities.

“Our adoption of Carequality doesn’t just translate into expanded access to patient data,” shares Chris Cruttenden, president of SNC. “We’re increasing access to high-quality healthcare that can be delivered safely and virtually at the point-of-care – essentially anytime and almost anywhere. This increases provider capacity at a critical time, and it’s a game changer for healthcare equity.”

A decade ago, Converge was the first commercially available eConsult technology available in the United States. Today, the Converge platform integrates eReferral, eConsult and Televisit technology into a comprehensive telehealth solution – enabling healthcare providers to provide high-quality patient care from nearly any location across the healthcare continuum, including hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and public and correctional health systems.

About Carequality

Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health information networks. Carequality brings together diverse groups, including electronic health record vendors, record locator service providers and other types of existing networks, to determine technical and policy agreements to enable data to ﬂow between and among networks, platforms and geographies. For more information, visit https://carequality.org/

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information visit www.safetynetconnect.com

Kristine Nash-Wong

734-904-4137

kristine.nash.wong@safetynetconnect.com