Safe Systems Issues New White Paper: “5 Case Studies – Exploring Common Challenges Faced by The Information Security Officer”

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT, compliance and security services for community banks and credit unions, has issued a new white paper: “5 Case Studies – Exploring Common Challenges Faced by The Information Security Officer,” now available for download on its website.

The role of the information security officer (ISO) has evolved into one of the more challenging positions within an institution, with more than 35 individual tasks and corresponding reports that require attention on a regular basis. Financial institutions face many challenges adequately managing the responsibilities of the ISO role due to time constraints, limited resources, and regulatory scrutiny. Safe Systems’ latest white paper explores how five institutions overcame common challenges faced by their ISO and were better positioned for success with the help of a Virtual Information Security Officer (VISO) service.

Key challenges include:

Managing the Information Security program during a merger or acquisition;

Ensuring separation of duties;

Communicating effectively with IT Administrators;

Actively addressing exam findings; and

Identifying and training a successor for this critical role.

“The role of the ISO is no easy task and carries mission-critical responsibilities that are central to community financial institutions’ health and security,” said Darren Bridges, president of Safe Systems. “We created this white paper to highlight common challenges ISOs face today and share case studies describing how five of our financial institution customers overcame these obstacles, streamlined their information security processes and met all regulatory expectations and requirements using a VISO solution.”

About Safe Systems

Safe Systems was founded in 1993 to provide compliance-centric IT and security solutions exclusively to financial institutions. The company has become one of the leaders in the industry, managing hundreds of financial institutions representing more than $61 billion in combined assets, 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 network devices. Safe Systems’ IT network management services are the bridge between the core and other third-party applications. These cost-effective solutions include IT support and managed services, internal network/cloud design and installation, hosted email, business continuity and disaster recovery, compliance consulting, security services, and IT and compliance training. Safe Systems helps financial institutions to significantly decrease costs, increase performance, and improve their compliance posture. For additional information about Safe Systems, Inc., please visit www.safesystems.com or call 770.752.0550.

Lauren de Gourville

For Safe Systems

678-781-7211

Ldegourville@williammills.com