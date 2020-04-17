Ryan Smith Joins Ballogy As Vice President Of Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ballogy--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, announced today they are naming Ryan Smith, a long time financial services industry leader, vice president of strategy. Ryan will oversee planning and strategy execution as Ballogy continues growing its userbase of athletes and coaches. He will also help identify partnership opportunities that accelerate growth plans and manage the investment process.

“Ryan is innovative and brings exceptional leadership skills and knowledge to our team,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “I look forward to Ryan’s counsel as we position Ballogy for its next stage of growth.”

Ryan has spent over two decades in various roles with financial industry leaders such as Luther King Capital Management and Callan Associates as well as a successful regional bank, Texas Capital Bank’s Private Wealth Advisors. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Spring Hill College and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at SMU.

“I am thrilled to join Ballogy during this transformative time,” said Ryan Smith. “I look forward to implementing growth strategies for its technology platform and being a part of this incredible team on its exciting journey.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com

