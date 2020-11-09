Ryan Recognized as One of Austin’s Top Workplaces for Workplace Culture for the Seventh Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ryan--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the Austin American-Statesman’s 2020 Top Workplaces list. This is the seventh consecutive year and tenth time overall the Firm has been named to this prestigious list that recognizes only 100 companies and organizations in Austin as top workplaces.

“Being recognized by our team members as a top workplace in Austin for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to the employee-centric environment we have created at Ryan,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate their honest feedback on our workplace culture as well as their commitment to delivering exceptional client service and results.”

The Top Workplaces list is based on the results of employee feedback surveys administered by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in creating engaging workplace cultures. The employee survey gathers responses from more than 15 various factors, including leadership and direction, ethics and values, and how well employees are treated.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

