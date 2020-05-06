Ryan Named One of Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ryan--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was selected as one of the best workplaces in consulting and professional services by Great Place to Work®. Selection criteria was compiled from more than 357,000 employees working in the consulting or professional services industry in the United States. The evaluation was primarily based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do.

“COVID-19 creates very unpredictable and rapidly changing markets for consulting and professional services companies,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Companies on this list stand out for the high level of trust they have built with their entire workforce. High trust, for all cultures, enables these organizations today to quickly adjust to remote work arrangements and to successfully navigate through uncertain times.”

“This award validates Ryan’s commitment to building and maintaining the leading work environment for attracting and retaining premier talent in the professional services industry,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am honored by the role our team members played in this award and extremely proud of their dedication to delivering industry-leading client service, value, and results.”

A complete list of the winning companies can be found here. https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/consulting/2020

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

