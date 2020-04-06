Ryan Launches Outsourced Service for Automating Business Tax and Compliance Mail Operations

Fully Integrated into Firm’s Industry-Leading Tax Applications

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ryan--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the launch of RyanMail™, an outsourced service for automating exemption certificate management, unclaimed property compliance, and other business-critical mail operations. RyanMail is fully integrated into the Firm’s industry-leading tax and compliance software applications, including ControlPoint™ for exemption certificate management and Tracker® PRO for unclaimed property compliance. This new solution electronically transmits mail documents to a network of printers around the country, which validates the addresses, prints the letters, stuffs the envelopes, and applies the postage—all with the push of a button from within Ryan’s software applications.

RyanMail virtually eliminates the substantial client investment in administrative time and money to operate physical mail operations for sending unclaimed property due diligence letters, tax exemption certificate request letters, and other important business documents. The status of every mailing is electronically tracked and easily accessible within the application for greatly improved compliance, visibility, and reporting. Users also have multiple postage options such as first-class or certified mail.

“Never before have users been empowered with the ability to send and track their mailings directly from within their business applications,” said Jayme Fishman, President of Ryan Software. “The combination of time saved, enhanced compliance, and access to data allows companies to better manage their business and redirect resources to activities that add greater strategic value.”

RyanMail is currently available within Tracker PRO and ControlPoint, with plans to integrate throughout additional Ryan services and software applications.

For more information related to RyanMail, please contact Tony Chavez via email at tony.chavez@ryan.com.

About Tracker® PRO

Tracker PRO is the industry-leading software used by more than 4,000 property holders—more than any other competing system in the industry today. Tracker PRO provides a turn-key solution for managing the complexities of unclaimed property compliance, data security, and reporting. The software helps companies stay current with updated regulations and state reporting format changes as they occur.

About ControlPoint™

ControlPoint is a robust central repository for managing and sharing purchase and/or sales exemption certificates, substantially mitigating audit exposure for missing or incomplete documentation while dramatically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the tax department. The system provides many ways to send and receive certificates, ensuring that your records are complete, and substantial savings from the elimination of unnecessary penalties and interest due to missing certificates are realized.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,700 professionals and associates serves over 15,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

