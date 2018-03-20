Rundeck Lands $3 Million Seed Funding

REDWOOD CITY — Rundeck announced it has landed $3 million in seed round funding from TDF Ventures. The company will invest in R&D, customer support and sales expansion to serve its growing global customer and prospect base.

Rundeck is a modern IT operations platform provider. It also unveiled the Rundeck Operations as a Service platform, designed to increase operations performance to support the demands of DevOps, Cloud, and digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise. Rundeck delivers a single platform that streamlines workflows and speeds execution by connecting people with processes and tools across organizational and technology silos. Rundeck solves the last challenge of digital transformation, modernizing production IT operations.

Forged out of the popular Rundeck open source project, Rundeck leverages the founders' (Damon Edwards, Alex Honor, and Greg Schueler) decades of DevOps and IT Ops experience. The platform stitches together disparate automation technologies, breaking down technology silos and maximizing existing business investments in operations resources and technology.

“Digital transformation cannot happen without strong operations support,” said Steven Mankoff, General Partner, TDF Ventures. “Rundeck is the first company to address the gap between business vision and operational reality with an approach that matches the demands of the enterprise. With an open source community of 40,000+ users and nearly 100 commercial customers, Rundeck is on the right track to optimize operations for the rapidly evolving business environment.”