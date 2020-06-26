RumbleOn Files Amendment to the Selling Securityholder Registration Statement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc (Nasdaq: RMBL) (the “Company”), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles, today filed an amendment to the selling securityholder registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 19, 2020 for the resale of the Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) and the shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, which were issued in January 2020. The amendment appears as a Form S-3/A with the SEC.

RumbleOn will not receive any proceeds from the resale of the Notes or the sale of the shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace. Leveraging its capital-light network of 17 regional partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing users with the most efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more information, please visit https://www.rumbleon.com.

