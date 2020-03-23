Rubicon Project Announces Intent to Convene, Adjourn and Reconvene in Virtual Meeting Format its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on March 30, 2020 Due To COVID-19 Concerns

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), today announced that, due to the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19 and governmental actions related thereto, including the Executive Department of the State of California’s Executive Order N-33-20, dated March 19, 2020 ordering all individuals in the State of California to stay home and the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health’s Order of the Health Officer, dated March 19, 2020, ordering the immediate closure of non-essential businesses, to protect the health and well-being of its stockholders and employees, Rubicon Project intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 30, 2020, to 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time on March 30, 2020 in a virtual meeting format only. The adjournment and reconvening of the special meeting in a virtual format is not expected to result in any delay of the closing of the merger with Telaria.

To be admitted to the virtual, reconvened special meeting, go to https://web.lumiagm.com/266912180. In order to gain access, you must click on “I have a login,” enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received and enter the password “Rubicon2020” (the password is case sensitive). If your shares are held in “street name,” through a broker, bank or other nominee, to be admitted to the reconvened special meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Rubicon Project common stock you held as of the record date, along with your name and email address, and a request for registration to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 26, 2020.

As described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting previously distributed, Rubicon Project’s stockholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the special meeting if they were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2020, which is the record date for the special meeting, or hold an appropriate legal proxy for the meeting provided by their broker, bank or other nominee. Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the reconvened special meeting by virtual means, Rubicon Project urges its stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the special meeting by one of the methods described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus. The proxy card included with the joint proxy statement/prospectus previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the information provided above and may continue to be used to vote each stockholder’s shares in connection with the special meeting. A prospectus supplement will be filed today with additional information concerning the virtual format of the reconvened special meeting, which we urge stockholders to read in its entirety. If Rubicon Project stockholders have previously submitted a proxy using one of the methods described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and proxy card, their vote will be counted and they do not need to submit a new proxy or vote at the reconvened special meeting, although Rubicon Project stockholders may change or revoke their vote by attending the reconvened special meeting and voting virtually or by one of the other methods described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world’s leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

