RSM Selects Lukka as Preferred Provider for Crypto Tax Software Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lukka, a blockchain-native software and data services company, has been selected by RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and accounting services focused on the middle market – to provide crypto tax software solutions to the firm’s tax clients. Specifically, Lukka will supply RSM’s tax practitioners with its LukkaTax for Professionals and Lukka Crypto Office products to support the tax preparation and compliance needs of RSM’s individual and enterprise clients, respectively.

Prior to making this selection, RSM executed an extensive evaluation of various crypto tax software providers. Ultimately, RSM selected Lukka due to its comprehensive coverage of the crypto ecosystem, scalable infrastructure including TYPE 2 SOC attestations, and focus on delivering highly specialized tax capabilities unique to crypto assets.

Lukka was founded in 2014 when it delivered the world’s first commercial retail crypto tax calculator. Lukka then expanded to support institutions in 2017 when it developed solutions for fund administrators and auditors who now provide service to a majority of crypto investment funds. Further, as part of its support of institutional customers, Lukka defined and delivered the industry’s only enterprise-grade security master solution, Lukka Reference Data, and valuation methodology, which uses a principal market and executed prices, rather than indices, to support fair market value (FMV) reporting, Lukka Prime Pricing.

“With Lukka’s extensive experience in serving both individual and enterprise clients, we believe they understand what it takes to support RSM as we continue to progress toward our vision to be the first-choice advisor to the middle market”, said Jamison Sites, Blockchain and digital asset tax lead at RSM US LLP. “Lukka has a proven history of building and delivering innovative, industry-first, enterprise-grade solutions. With RSM and Lukka professionals both bringing deep tax technical capabilities, we look forward to collaborating and bringing even more innovative products to our clients.”

“Lukka is proud to be selected by RSM to provide its clients crypto tax software”, said Robert Materazzi, co-CEO of Lukka. “Lukka has been working for years to build a company that meets the quality standards required by firms such as RSM. As the only crypto tax software firm in the world with Type 2 SOC reports - which are required in many cases to do business with an accounting firm like RSM - we believe we have demonstrated our commitment to deliver highly secure, controlled and best-in-class crypto tax software.”

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka is a trusted, blockchain-native software and data services company that delivers leading products for the crypto asset ecosystem. Lukka’s products automate and optimize accounting, audit, and tax processes for consumers, investors, funds, fund administrators, OTC and proprietary trading firms, exchanges, miners, protocols, and accounting firms. Long the trusted choice for institutions, Lukka is also the preferred partner solution of CPA.com. Most recently, Lukka and CPA.com jointly released LukkaTax For Professionals to support CPAs with the complexities of crypto during this tax season. Lukka’s premier solutions enable the transformation of distributed and decentralized data into auditable information within a highly scalable and secure SOC 1 Type 2 / SOC 2 Type 2 infrastructure. Lukka is based in New York City. For information about Lukka, visit www.lukka.tech.

About RSM US LLP

RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

