Rosewood Private Investments Announces Recapitalization of General Informatics

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rosewood Private Investments (“RPI”) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of General Informatics (“GI”). Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, GI is a full-service IT Managed Services Provider (“MSP”), cloud services business, and IT constancy, which has built a comprehensive suite of services to become one of the region’s leading IT partners to state and local governments, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and private businesses in the South East.

RPI is further pleased to announce that Don Monistere will be joining General Informatics as the Company’s new President. Don has a long history of scaling IT services businesses and will work closely with Founder and CEO, Mohit Vij, to continue to build on GI’s history of growth and innovation in the space.

“The broad capabilities that General Informatics can bring to our customers has allowed us to compete effectively. This combined with our state-of-the-art service delivery model and culture of continued innovation make GI an excellent platform for organic and acquisitive growth,” said Monistere.

With offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and customers across the South East, GI aims to provide its customers with a complete IT solution. The company constantly looks for ways to continue to add value to its customers IT needs by expanding its capabilities including, the recent addition of telecom and infrastructure expertise through its acquisition of TC Telecom in 2018.

“General Informatics is a 'Processes' company at heart and has developed a nimble technology stack that allows us to serve our customers’ needs well,” said Mo Vij, Founder and CEO of GI. “Going forward we will continue with the same methodology, constantly evaluating and evolving our technology, partners, and services to continue to provide our clients with the best IT services on the market.”

GI is RPI’s first investment in the IT services space and will serve as the platform for future organic and acquisitive growth. “The secular trends in the industry continue to provide attractive tailwinds to companies that enable their customers to succeed in a constantly evolving technology environment. COVID 19 has accelerated the need for companies to pivot to more flexible technologies that enable employees to be efficient from anywhere in the world. Further, growth in cybercrime and ransomware have increased the importance of having a solid technology partner to help ensure that crucial company data is secure. The industry remains highly fragmented, but we believe that General Informatics is unique in its breadth of technology expertise, high service levels, and talented team, which is why we are so excited to scale it,” said Briton Burge, Principal at RPI.

About Rosewood Private Investments

Rosewood has a long history of investing in and creating value within numerous industries. RPI’s approach to working with operating partners to strategically grow companies through acquisitions and organic means has proven successful for all stakeholders. Our current holdings are focused on IT services, nutrition and wellness, manufacturing technologies, and industrial services. In addition to these areas, we are pursuing new platforms in fire & life safety services, transportation & logistics, specialty chemicals, and outsourced business services. We welcome any information about investment opportunities within these verticals. Visit www.rosewoodpi.com to learn more.

G.T. Barden, 214-849-9048

gbarden@rosewoodpi.com