Rootstock Software Partners with WarpDrive Tech Works to Bring Rootstock Cloud ERP to India

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudERP--Rootstock Software – a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce Platform, designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations, and available on the Salesforce AppExchange – today announced its referral relationship with WarpDrive Tech Works, a technology solutions company.

“It’s great to be able to work with an innovative and experienced solutions provider like WarpDrive,” said Henk Bruinekreeft, Regional Vice President at Rootstock Asia Pacific. “WarpDrive works with many large companies in India, and its expertise extends across all Salesforce Platform solutions.”

Praveen Louis, Chief Operating Officer of WarpDrive, said, “We’re excited to refer manufacturers and other companies to Rootstock. Their cloud-native ERP solution offers a flexible, modern architecture and in-depth functionality that works with Salesforce Platform solutions to enable a 360° view of the customer. Companies want cloud ERP solutions to innovate and drive growth at WarpSpeed.”

“India is primed for ERP adoption,” added Bruinekreeft. “The country has many manufacturers still on legacy systems. Now, they’ve heard of Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud and its many benefits. This has led to increased interest in Rootstock Cloud ERP, as our planning engine interacts with Manufacturing Cloud – specifically its Sales Agreement and Account-Based Forecasting features. This interaction improves collaboration between sales and operations, enabling companies to better meet demand, optimize profitability and respond to market changes.”

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

About WarpDrive Tech Works

WarpDrive Tech Works embraces innovation as a means to deliver value to its customers. Its integrated CRM and business solutions enable customers to grow. It has expertise that extends across all Salesforce.com solutions. It delivers phenomenal service to more than 65 customers across 14 industry verticals.

