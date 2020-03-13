RoofClaim.com to Donate $25,000 to Meals on Wheels America

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 13th, 2020, RoofClaim.com, a technology-focused roofing service company dedicated to connecting homeowners with qualified roofing professionals, announced the company will be donating $25,000 to Meals on Wheels America. This decision comes on the heels of the NCAA suspending the March Madness Tournament, which forced the company to cancel its annual bracket contest.

The 2020 contest would have marked the 3rd annual competition where employees of Jasper INC, RoofClaim.coms parent company were able to submit their bracket picks for a chance at the grand prize. In years past the grand prizes were each $10,000. RoofClaim.com CEO, Brain Wedding decided to up the stakes this year and increase the grand prize to $25,000. With no games to be played, RoofClaim.com was left with a decision to enact another contest or use those funds to help those that may be affected by COVID-19.

RoofClaim.com is proud to be able to make this donation. Meals on Wheels provides the ability for those qualified to stay in doors and not have to arrange transportation to obtain food. The company understands the older population will be more vulnerable and is hopeful this donation will allow the organization to reach more citizens.

About RoofClaim.com: RoofClaim.com is a revolutionary roofing technology company that addresses every aspect of a roofing project. With RoofClaim.com, homeowners can access an exclusive network of contractors, realtors, insurance firms, and drone operators—all vetted, verified, and committed to completing roof repair projects that stand up to the company’s Million Dollar Guarantee. The company was founded by Brian Wedding, who serves as RoofClaim.com’s Chief Executive Officer.RoofClaim.com focuses primarily on insurance claims processing and roof replacements for storm-damaged homes through the use of cutting-edge technology. The company also has its Preferred Contractor Network which allows RoofClaim.com to partner with qualified contractors across the nation. Additionally, RoofClaim.com and MBM Motorsport have a partnership for the NASCAR #66 RoofClaim.com car which will compete in the 2020 Cup Season.

About Meals on Wheels America: Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

Ashlee Dietrich

RoofClaim.com

(407)394-7939

adietrich@jasperinc.com