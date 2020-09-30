Rome & Associates, A.P.C. is proud to announce the promotions of Sridavi Ganesan and Bradley O. Cebeci to partners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sridavi Ganesan is an accomplished litigator who, in the last year, represented a number of prominent companies and individuals in a variety litigation matters. Her successes included securing the dismissals of Disney, CBS and NBC in a nationwide class action; the successful representation of a prominent payment processor in a prolonged litigation with a regional bank; the representation in a personal injury matter against a large residential complex in which she helped secure an eight figure settlement for the plaintiffs; securing class certification and eventual settlement on behalf of past and current tenants against a high end apartment complex; and the representation of the second largest retail domain name registrar in a number of trademark and commercial disputes throughout state and federal courts in the U.S.

Bradley O. Cebeci maintains a national payment processing / advertising consulting and litigation practice. In that capacity, Bradley has advised independent sales organizations (ISO), payment processors, advertisers, payfacs and ad networks in contracting, enforcement and litigation matters. Bradley routinely prosecutes complex banking cases throughout the U.S., often involving off-shore banks and industry-specific Visa and MasterCard issues. In conjunction with his banking and finance practice, Bradley advises advertisers in DOJ and FTC and enforcement and compliance matters. Bradley also has prosecuted corporate level domain disputes and led the firm’s long-standing domain name registrar client to a very rare remedy in persuading a Seattle court to issue a mandatory preliminary injunction ordering the transfer of some 2.8 million domain names from a competing registrar to Namecheap under the BTAPPA protocol, subsequently securing the ruling at the appellate level. See https://domainnamewire.com/2017/12/21/court-orders-tucows-transfer-3-2-million-domains-namecheap/.

Rome & Associates has an established reputation for high-quality representation in the area of business litigation, intellectual property litigation, finance litigation, payment processing matters and domain name litigation and counseling. Its attorneys annually earn recognition as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars and are frequently consulted as experts by other practitioners for in-depth experience and insight in domain name and payment processing matters.

“Bradley Cebeci and Sridavi Ganesan are tremendous attorneys whose work has resulted in very favorable results in a number of hotly contested and very complicated matters, at times ones of first impression. I am pleased to welcome them as partners to the firm and look forward to many more victories!” – Eugene Rome, Managing Partner

About Rome & Associates A.P.C.:

Rome & Associates A.P.C. is a premier Los Angeles based firm which provides counseling and litigation services throughout the United States. The firm handles a broad variety of cases, including business, intellectual property, class actions, payment processing, shareholder disputes and domain name matters. Its work in developing areas of law, such as novel online intellectual property and privacy matters, also creates positive change in corporate, governmental and individual behavior. Learn more on its website: www.romeandassociates.com.

