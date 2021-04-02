Roku Buys This Old House

SAN JOSE — Streaming platform Roku, Inc. has agreed to acquire the “This Old House” business, which incudes global distribution rights and all of its subsidiary brands, including the “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” TV programs, the show libraries, all digital assets, and the television production studio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” are popular PBS programs and the two top-rated home improvement programs in the U.S. in 2020, according to Nielsen data, and have earned a total of 19 Emmy Awards and 102 nominations. Past seasons of “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” are already available for free on The Roku Channel through both linear and on demand programming. Current seasons (“This Old House”: Season 42 and “Ask This Old House”: Season 19) are available for free on The Roku Channel as on demand episodes after they air on local PBS stations.

Roku acquired TOH Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns the “This Old House” business, from TZP Group. The executive team of “This Old House” will join Roku, including CEO Dan Suratt, and the team behind the shows will continue creating the content that fans love.

“As the top-rated home improvement programs in America, ‘This Old House’ has the broad appeal that is perfectly suited to support The Roku Channel’s ad-supported growth strategy,” said Rob Holmes, VP of Programming, Roku. “’This Old House created the television home improvement genre and is beloved by millions of fans. We are thrilled to welcome this incredible team, and we could not be more excited to help grow the brand for an entire new generation of home improvement enthusiasts.”

“The passion of the craftspeople on ‘This Old House’ is matched only by its viewers, and we take great pride that over the past four decades we have helped them improve their most valuable asset — their home,” said Dan Suratt, CEO, This Old House Ventures. “Roku is not only the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America, it also represents the future of TV, and we could not think of a better home for This Old House to grow and to continue its leadership position in the home improvement genre.”

“This Old House” marked its 40th Anniversary in 2019 and has continued to experience strong growth as it has diversified its distribution and digital properties. Early movers on free, ad-supported platforms, “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” connect with audiences across broadcast, cable and multiple streaming services, as well as digital and social channels like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, indicating the ongoing and diverse affinity for this storied brand. This broad distribution enables fans to find the authoritative voice in home improvement on their platform of choice, and makes the shows an ideal partner for leading national brands seeking to reach the attractive home improvement consumer segment. Roku plans to continue to provide audiences with access to this great content in a variety of ways, and will build on the legacy of the “This Old House” brand by expanding both the production and distribution of these trusted shows.