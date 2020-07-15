BusinessWire

Rockwell Automation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its third quarter fiscal 2020 results on Tuesday, July 28, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Automation website at www.rockwellautomation.com.


A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 8:30 a.m. EDT on July 28. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell Automation website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: +1 (833) 714-0916 in the U.S. and Canada; +1 (778) 560-2692 for other countries. Use the following passcode: 9504159. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Both the presentation materials and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website through August 28, 2020.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


Contacts

Jessica Kourakos
Head of Investor Relations
+1 414-382-8510
jkourak@ra.rockwell.com

Kolve Byrd
External Communications
+1 414-382-5465
kabyrd@ra.rockwell.com

