Rockwell Automation Acquires Cybersecurity Company

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation today announced that it has acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain. Oylo is dedicated to providing a broad range of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity services and solutions including assessments, turnkey implementations, managed services and incident response.

“As connected smart devices are introduced into the plant floor, having a comprehensive cyber security strategy that spans across industrial operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) is more critical now than ever before. We are dedicated to the success of our customers in their Connected Enterprise journey, and the deep domain expertise that Oylo brings to Rockwell Automation will further accelerate our ability to provide this expertise globally,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell Automation.

The acquisition of Oylo demonstrates Rockwell Automation’s commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity services and solutions. Oylo’s OT cybersecurity expertise complements the IT cybersecurity expertise gained through the recent acquisition of Avnet Data Security. The addition of Oylo further accelerates our global delivery capability in this rapidly developing market and expands the offering of cybersecurity services available to the industrial market.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers and partners while expanding our services to organizations around the globe,” said Eduardo Di Monte, founder and CEO of Oylo.

Oylo will be reported as part of the Lifecycle Services operating segment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Oylo

Oylo is an OT cybersecurity service company completely focused on protecting critical processes and automated Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Oylo was founded in 2017 and is based in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, visit www.trustoylo.com.

