Rockset Emerges From Stealth With $21.5 Million

SAN MATEO – Rockset, a serverless search and analytics company, has formally launched this month and unveiled the industry’s first cloud service that runs SQL directly on raw data. Rockset offers developers and data scientists the shortest path from data to applications.

Rockset has raised $21.5 million in seed and Series A funding from Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital. The Series A round was $18.5 million. Both Jerry Chen, a partner at Greylock, and Mike Vernal, a partner at Sequoia, have joined the board. The new company’s advisors include Gaurav Gupta, a former product executive at Elastic and Splunk, and Peter Bailis, an assistant professor of computer science at Stanford University.

Former engineering leaders at Facebook, Venkat Venkataramani and Dhruba Borthakur, founded Rockset to enable developers to build data-driven applications as simply as possible and eliminate the complexity inherent in typical data infrastructures. Rockset is built by experts with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems. The team comprises engineers who built databases at Oracle, founded the Hadoop Filesystem project at Yahoo, implemented the Gmail backend at Google, and built the online data and search infrastructure at Facebook.

“We saw a huge opportunity to help developers and data scientists be productive with their data,” said Venkat Venkataramani, Rockset co-founder and CEO. “We created Rockset to be the simplest way to build data-driven apps in the cloud. Developers can go from raw data to SQL queries to apps and dashboards in a single cloud service, removing the need for complex data infrastructures.”

“The future of data is in the cloud, and Rockset is ahead of the market in offering a serverless search and analytics engine that takes advantage of cloud economics,” said Jerry Chen, partner at Greylock Partners. “I am excited that Rockset is launching to meet the strong need, among developers and data scientists, for a simple way to harness all their data.”