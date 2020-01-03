Robotic Research LLC to Exhibit at CES 2020
|Company:
|Robotic Research LLC
|Booth/Stand:
|25664 (LVCC South Hall 2)
|Event:
|CES 2020
Jan 7 - 10, 2020
Las Vegas, NV, US
|Web:
|https://www.roboticresearch.com/
|Twitter:
|https://twitter.com/RoboticResearch
|LinkedIn:
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/robotic-research-llc/
About Robotic Research LLC
At CES 2020, robotics and autonomous technology leader Robotic Research will be debuting the Pegasus Mini™, a new football-sized transformable robot that both drives on the ground and flies! The Pegasus Mini is the newest, smallest member of Robotic Research’s line of Pegasus drones, a new category of autonomous robots that combine ground and air functions for critical commercial and military operations around the world. The company designs and builds unmanned transformable robots as well as robotic hardware/software and autonomy kits for autonomous vehicles and driver-supported systems that increase transportation safety and efficiency to prevent injuries and save lives. See Pegasus Mini and learn more about Robotic Research in LVCC South Hall 2, booth #25664.
Contacts
PR Contact
Kristina Messner
1-703-678-6023
kmessner@focusedimage.com
PR Contact
Nick Wodzinski
1-571-225-5385
nwodzinski@focusedimage.com
PR Contact
Oriana Howell
1-703-883-7858
ohowell@focusedimage.com