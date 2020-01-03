Robotic Research LLC to Exhibit at CES 2020

CLARKSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2020/RoboticResearch/

Company: Robotic Research LLC Booth/Stand: 25664 (LVCC South Hall 2) Event: CES 2020

Jan 7 - 10, 2020

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: https://www.roboticresearch.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RoboticResearch LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/robotic-research-llc/

About Robotic Research LLC

At CES 2020, robotics and autonomous technology leader Robotic Research will be debuting the Pegasus Mini™, a new football-sized transformable robot that both drives on the ground and flies! The Pegasus Mini is the newest, smallest member of Robotic Research’s line of Pegasus drones, a new category of autonomous robots that combine ground and air functions for critical commercial and military operations around the world. The company designs and builds unmanned transformable robots as well as robotic hardware/software and autonomy kits for autonomous vehicles and driver-supported systems that increase transportation safety and efficiency to prevent injuries and save lives. See Pegasus Mini and learn more about Robotic Research in LVCC South Hall 2, booth #25664.

