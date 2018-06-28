Robotic Company Bossa Nova Lands $29 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Bossa Nova, a company using robots to compile real-time, on-shelf product data for the retail industry, has landed a $29 million funding round led by Cota Capital. Also contributing were China Walden Ventures, LG Electronics, and existing investors, bringing Bossa Nova’s total funding to $70 million.

Bossa Nova technology and services automate the collection and analysis of on-shelf inventory data in large-scale stores. As a result, retailers are empowered to make real-time, informed inventory decisions and take rapid action. This improves productivity and creates a better shopping experience for consumers. Bossa Nova’s robots are currently deployed in 50 Walmart stores across the United States, making it the largest deployment of this kind of technology in any retailer.

The new money will expand the number of employees by 50 percent and increase R&D efforts. Additionally, the company is considering opening international offices due to high global retailer interest.

Bossa Nova also announced a new manufacturing partnership with Flex, the Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World™. Flex’s deep multi-industry expertise in applying solutions helps deliver innovation and access to breakthrough technologies to nearly every industry. This partnership enables Bossa Nova to expand production and meet growing customer demand.

“The global retail industry is at a critical inflection point,” said Bruce McWilliams, president and chief executive officer at Bossa Nova. “Today’s retail powerhouses require accurate, real-time product information to create a seamless omnichannel shopping experience expected by all customers. Bossa Nova’s technology gives retailers a data-rich and dynamic foundation to transform their store operations. We’re thrilled to have Cota Capital’s support.”

“Bossa Nova and its technology are transforming the retail experience,” said Bobby Yazdani, founder and managing partner at Cota Capital. “Bossa Nova is enabling retailers to rethink decades-old processes by providing a combination of sophisticated technologies. They are at the forefront with focused technical expertise, extensive market knowledge, and a world-class team.”

Bossa Nova is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Mountain View and Pittsburgh.