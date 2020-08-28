Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Second “Wally” Order from Fortune 500 Company

Adds ‘Top Four’ Global Security Guard Company to Dealer Network

Raises Financial Guidance

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AITX #robot--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received a second order from a Fortune 500 customer for a Wally with Health Screening Option (HSO) autonomous security device. In addition, RAD has added another ’Top Four’ global security guard company to its dealer network.

As a result of these and other developments, RAD is now raising guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

HSO is an exclusive RAD platform that pairs a non-touch elevated body temperature measurement with a HIPAA-compliant cloud-storage system.

“The market acceptance for RAD’s Wally HSO continues to build upon our strong sales funnel,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and CEO of RAD. “The addition of one of the nation’s top guarding companies to our dealer network is very exciting. Consequently, in a matter of a little over three weeks, we now expect to outperform the 100% increase in revenue projected on August 3.”

KTLA5/NBC recently covered RAD’s innovative facemask analytic. https://vimeo.com/447062473 The story was syndicated by 13 additional stations across the United States.

RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other potential clients. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales pipeline into paying customers. Each new Fortune 500 Customer has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz).

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

