Robin Hood Launches Crypto Trading in NY

SAN FRANCISCO — Stock, currency and option trading site Robin Hood announced that New Yorkers can now invest in cryptocurrencies on Robinhood Crypto commission-free.

Currently, you can invest in seven cryptocurrencies on Robinhood Crypto: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. You can also track price movements and news for those and 10 additional cryptocurrencies.

With New York, Robinhood Crypto is now available in 39 states–you can find the full list here.

Robinhood Crypto received a virtual currency license, also known as the BitLicense, and a money transmitter license in New York in January.