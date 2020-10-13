Riversand Partners with Digital Data Consultancy to Offer Cloud-native Data Management Software in the UK

HOUSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Digital Data Consultancy Limited (DDC), a provider of digital consulting services in the UK operating across retail and consumer goods, banking and finance, healthcare and manufacturing.

The partnership enables Digital Data Consultancy to offer consulting and system integration services with Riversand’s transformational MDM technology platform. Riversand’s customers will benefit from an integrated consulting and implementation experience.

“Collaborating with Riversand offers forward-thinking companies an infinitely scalable cloud-native, muliti-domain platform for their product and master data needs,” said Saikat Ghosh, principal consultant at Digital Data Consultancy. “By combining Riversand’s ability to leverage data and provide better experiences with DDC’s implementation and operational depth, customers will get measurable value in their MDM and PIM investments.”

As companies transform their digital strategy to deliver a holistic customer experience, their foundation for success with a leading e-commerce solution includes having a robust system for master and product data.

“Digital Data Consultancy understands what customers can get from a multi-domain data strategy,” said Ben Rund, vice president of Business Development in Europe at Riversand. “With Riversand and DDC, customers can tap our joint expertise in delivering data strategy and better customer, partner, and supplier experiences – all to achieve their digital transformation goals.”

About Digital Data Consultancy

Digital Data is a one-stop consulting firm when it comes to strategic consulting of Data – be it Master Data, Big Data, Data Governance or Data Science. We help our clients to focus on their biggest technical asset – their Data. On a daily basis, we advise companies on how to actively manage their data, discover insights from the data and improve quality to make better decisions. We come with years of experience in implementing enterprise data transformation programmes and bring these experiences to life for the customer.

About Riversand

Riversand’s cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

Riversand Contact:

Ilana Friedman

pr@riversand.com

Partner Contact:

Saikat Ghosh

info@digitaldataconsultancy.com