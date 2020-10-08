Riversand Awarded SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Certifications

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today that the company has earned the SOC 2 (Type 1 and Type 2) and ISO 27001 certifications for information security management.

The American Institue of CPAs (AICPA) has formed Systems and Organizational Controls (SOC), which are internal control reports that provide valuable information on a company’s platform that users need to assess and address the risks associated with their services. With this certification, Riversand meets the SOC trust principles for availability, confidentiality and security.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) formed a specialized system for worldwide standardization to deal with particular fields of technical activity. ISO/IEC 27001 provides requirements for information security management systems (ISMS) and is one of the most demanding of international standards with regard to ensuring data security and managing sensitive information.

“Obtaining SOC 2 (Type 1 and Type 2) and ISO 27001 certifications for our cloud native SaaS application, demonstrates to our customers that Riversand is committed to internationally recognized information security standards,” said Arun Krishna, vice president and head of operations and data protection officer at Riversand. “Earning these two certifications is also a testimony of Riversand’s holistic focus on information security and adherence to stringent standards.”

For each of these certifications, the design and operating effectiveness of Riversand’s security controls and information security management system were successfully audited by independent third-party auditors.

