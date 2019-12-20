Riveron Acquires Conway MacKenzie, Enhancing Turnaround, Restructuring, and Operational Improvement Capabilities

Combined platform offers a full range of financial and operational consulting services to clients across the business lifecycle and an expanded geographic footprint

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riveron, a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance and operations, announced today its acquisition of Conway MacKenzie, a leading turnaround, restructuring, and operational improvement firm.

With the addition of Conway MacKenzie, the combined company will have over 500 employees in 13 offices across the United States and offer a full suite of services spanning mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, performance improvement, technology enablement, and finance operations, for both healthy and distressed environments.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Conway MacKenzie team to the Riveron family and enter the next phase of our growth journey together,” said Landon Smith, Riveron founder and CEO. “Conway MacKenzie’s complementary services, diverse industry knowledge, and deep expertise in solving complex business problems will enable us to bring more robust, end-to-end solutions to our clients. Our comparable growth-oriented, entrepreneurial cultures will provide excellent career opportunities for our people and enable us to jointly expand into new service areas for clients.”

Don MacKenzie, co-founder and CEO of Conway MacKenzie, will lead the national restructuring practice and join Riveron’s Board of Directors. He remarked, “The combination of Riveron and Conway MacKenzie marks a major advancement for both firms and enhances each firm’s core strengths. Together, we will offer a broader range of advisory services to our existing and future clients, while retaining our shared vision of relentless dedication to client service. I look forward to our future and working together with Landon.”

“The joining of our firms will enable us to take a ‘best of both’ approach to further pursue our growth ambitions, while retaining our commitment to clients above all else,” added Jeff Zappone, senior managing director for Conway MacKenzie, who will become the chief integration officer of the combined entity. “Our collective resources will help us deliver an even stronger offering to clients and create a world-class platform for our teams. We will continue to invest in our existing capabilities, as well as build out new practices, grow our footprint strategically in new markets, and attract and hire the best and brightest talent to serve our clients.”

As part of Riveron, Conway MacKenzie will continue to go to market under its long-standing, reputable brand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Riveron

Riveron, a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, and operations, partners with clients to successfully prepare for and execute change across the entire transaction and business lifecycle. Our unique combination of consulting, public accounting and corporate experience allows us to offer an unprecedented level of understanding and results. Founded in 2006, Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and operates in eight major markets across the country including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, New York and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.

About Conway MacKenzie

Conway MacKenzie offers a suite of specialized financial, operational and strategic services to solve complex business challenges—helping healthy companies thrive and troubled ones get back on track. Conway MacKenzie has built an impressive track record of restoring profitability through strategies such as reducing costs, resolving production problems, restructuring the balance sheet and reestablishing credibility with lenders and other creditors. Conway MacKenzie’s mandate is simple and direct: improve results and restore value to our clients’ businesses and their stakeholders. Since its founding in 1987, the firm has grown to 100+ employees in 9 offices across the U.S. in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. Additional information can be found at www.ConwayMacKenzie.com.

