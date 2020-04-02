RingCentral Releases RingCentral Video to Address Work from Anywhere Demands; Completes Message Video Phone Solution

Available immediately as part of RingCentral Office, AT&T Office@Hand, and Avaya Cloud Office

Also available for free to educators, healthcare providers, NGOs, news organizations, and the public sector

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cloud--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Video™ (RCV), a reimagined video meetings experience. Leveraging RingCentral’s open platform, RingCentral Video will be another component offered as part of RingCentral Office®, completing RingCentral’s differentiated Message Video Phone™ (MVP) solution. RingCentral Video addresses the demand in work from anywhere by leveraging next-generation technologies to enable a fast, unified, open, and trusted video meetings experience.

“The world is experiencing the largest work from home demand ever. At RingCentral, we've always been focused on addressing the needs of modern, mobile, and distributed workforces by delivering trusted, reliable, global, and easy to buy, manage, and use solutions,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s founder, chairman and CEO. “Today, we’re taking the next step in delivering a world-class seamlessly integrated MVP experience to further enhance employee productivity as they work from anywhere.”

RingCentral is redefining and raising the bar for online collaboration and meetings. RingCentral, now with RingCentral Video, is:

UNIFIED: With Message Video Phone capabilities, including business voice, SMS and fax, tightly integrated, people and teams can collaborate across all modes of communication without losing context.

With Message Video Phone capabilities, including business voice, SMS and fax, tightly integrated, people and teams can collaborate across all modes of communication without losing context. FAST: RingCentral Video offers a complete browser-based experience so users do not have to download an application to join, host, or schedule a meeting.

RingCentral Video offers a complete browser-based experience so users do not have to download an application to join, host, or schedule a meeting. TRUSTED: RingCentral is committed to customers’ privacy and security. Per the company’s privacy policy, RingCentral does not rent or sell any of its customers’ personal information. In addition, RingCentral Video and RingCentral Office meet GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA privacy and security requirements.

RingCentral is committed to customers’ privacy and security. Per the company’s privacy policy, RingCentral does not rent or sell any of its customers’ personal information. In addition, RingCentral Video and RingCentral Office meet GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA privacy and security requirements. RELIABLE: RingCentral Video is built on a new, state-of-the-art, high-availability infrastructure that leverages years of RingCentral’s experience as a global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) leader for secure and reliable business communications.

RingCentral Video is built on a new, state-of-the-art, high-availability infrastructure that leverages years of RingCentral’s experience as a global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) leader for secure and reliable business communications. GLOBAL: RingCentral offers full PBX capabilities in over 40 countries, and virtual presence in additional 80+ countries.

RingCentral offers full PBX capabilities in over 40 countries, and virtual presence in additional 80+ countries. OPEN: Leveraging RingCentral’s open platform, RingCentral Video is tightly integrated with popular business productivity applications such as Google (G Suite and Gmail), HubSpot, Microsoft (Teams and O365), Slack, Theta Lake, and Zoho. RingCentral for Salesforce is available on Salesforce AppExchange. Coming later, RingCentral will add numerous integrations including those with Canvas, Epic, Gong.io, and Zendesk.

Leveraging RingCentral’s open platform, RingCentral Video is tightly integrated with popular business productivity applications such as Google (G Suite and Gmail), HubSpot, Microsoft (Teams and O365), Slack, Theta Lake, and Zoho. RingCentral for Salesforce is available on Salesforce AppExchange. Coming later, RingCentral will add numerous integrations including those with Canvas, Epic, Gong.io, and Zendesk. SMART: RingCentral Video includes a robust analytics platform that gives IT system administrators access to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as adoption, usage, and Quality of Service (QoS) metrics. Easy to read dashboards help administrators deliver a seamless communication experience across their companies globally.

RingCentral worked closely with Google on RingCentral Video to ensure the highest quality browser-based video experience. Leveraging and extending Google Chrome’s WebRTC, RingCentral Video enables superior meetings experience using a browser while eliminating the need for additional downloads. Further, RingCentral Video went through rigorous beta testing with key customers and partners including the Detroit Pistons, Goosehead Insurance, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and World Vision, among others.

“RingCentral optimizing Google Chrome’s WebRTC to power RingCentral Video showcases the mutual value our companies have to bring hassle free communications to our customers,” said Gregg Fiddes, Head of Enterprise Ecosystems, Google. “We are excited to collaborate with RingCentral on their needs and see RingCentral choose Chrome as their inaugural launch platform for RingCentral Video, providing the greatest security and speed for their users.”

RingCentral Rooms

RingCentral Video will also power the new RingCentral Rooms™ product, which is currently in beta and is expected to be generally available later in Q2, 2020. RingCentral Rooms transforms any room into an easy-to-use video conference space for enhanced employee productivity. RingCentral Rooms’ easy installation, central management, and analytics dashboard also enable IT system administrators to modernize conference spaces quickly and efficiently.

Availability

RingCentral Video, seamlessly integrated into RingCentral Office, is generally available to new customers in North America for global use starting April 2, 2020. RingCentral Video is scheduled to be available to new RingCentral Office customers in EMEA later in Q2 and globally to new RingCentral Office customers in Q3. RingCentral Rooms, currently in beta, will be generally available to all customers in North America in Q2, 2020. Additional details about a full-scale release will be announced in the coming months. For more information, please visit https://www.ringcentral.com/video.

Serving our Community

RingCentral is committed to helping people and teams connect anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Working from home is no longer a matter of choice but that of necessity and safety. RingCentral previously announced a free offering of the RingCentral Office solution to healthcare organizations, educators and NGOs. RingCentral is now extending this offer to news organizations and the public sector to accommodate the evolving needs and challenges of these important front-line communities.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Video, Message Video Phone, RingCentral Rooms and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

QUOTE SHEET

Customers

Paul Rapier, Director of IT, Detroit Pistons

“We started the deployment of RingCentral Video with our IT team, then data and analytics. Following this, we rolled it out to the sponsorship team, and finally everyone else. We have had zero issues. The crystal-clear audio and impeccable HD video make our employees feel like they’re right there. In addition, meetings are now instant because people no longer have to download any software. RingCentral Video has by far the simplest and easiest user interface of any meetings application in the market, which makes it a clear winner.”

Michael P. Moxley, Vice President of Service Delivery, Goosehead

“RingCentral Video is a testament to the company’s continuous focus on innovation. With its simple and elegant user interface, RingCentral Video takes us one step closer to enhancing employee productivity for our teams. By removing all the complexities related to joining, hosting, and scheduling meetings RingCentral Video is hands down the easiest way for our teams to collaborate.”

Chad Reese, Senior Director, Senior Director of Technology, The Pro Football Hall of Fame

“Communications and collaboration is critical to our success at The Pro Football Hall of Fame. Offered as part of RingCentral’s unified application and integrated with a broad set of industry solutions, RingCentral Video enables us to share experiences, both internally and externally, as we work together on shaping a better future.”

ISV Partners

Brad Armstrong, Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, Slack Technologies

“Slack’s integration with RingCentral Video brings the context of Slack conversations into meeting experiences, seamlessly connecting team collaboration to communication. Not only does this enhance productivity, but it drives alignment across the organization. We look forward to continuing to work with RingCentral on this impactful partnership, and help our shared customers unlock productivity in their organizations.”

Anthony Cresci, Vice President, Business Development, Theta Lake

“RingCentral Video makes joining, hosting, and scheduling a meeting very easy with a seamless user experience. Theta Lake’s compliance artificial intelligence paired with RingCentral can effectively and efficiently identify regulatory and conduct risks in what is said, shown, and shared in each recording along with automating the archiving, eDiscovery, and supervision of recordings.”

Channel Partners

Craig Chumley EVP Cloud, Managed Services and Marketing ConvergeOne

“As a platinum partner ConvergeOne is very excited about the continual innovation of RingCentral. Video is now at the forefront of enabling companies to achieve a much more connected workforce experience.”

Adam Edwards, Co-Founder & CEO, Telarus

“Our independent sales partners know that customers seek an effortless experience, a quality meeting, and ample integrations to tie their most used applications. RingCentral Video delivers all of these and we’re proud to recommend RingCentral Video to our selling partners for their most demanding customers.”

Analysts/Influencers

Jon Arnold, Principal, J Arnold and Associates

“RCV is a solution RingCentral has been working towards for some time, and they have carefully listened to how collaboration needs are evolving. The main focus is on end users, who now get an effortless experience across voice, video and text with no downloads required across a full set of third-party applications. They have also listened to the needs of IT by providing rich usage analytics and supporting RCV with always-up network reliability.”

Jeremiah Owyang, Founding Partner, Kaleido Insights

“Home-based workers are busier than ever, managing personal affairs, the health of their household, and a frantic work schedule in a new environment – from their homes. The most important thing they will need is simplicity, to quickly connect, engage, and collaborate with their colleagues, customers and partners to drive business outcomes.”

Irwin Lazar, Vice President and Service Director, Nemertes Research

“Our research shows that video buyers demand ease of use, low cost, integration, and quick start times. With its WebRTC-based client, team collaboration integration, and its ability to leverage the RingCentral platform for high availability, RingCentral Video will enable customers to realize identified benefits of video including better support for remote work, reduced travel, cost savings, faster hiring, higher sales close rates, improved customer engagement, and more engaged meetings.”

Dave Michels, Principal Analyst, TalkingPointz

“Modern UCaaS increasingly includes voice, chat, and meetings. It's great to see RingCentral embrace WebRTC as an open, browser-based technology for its Meetings capability. The integration between the RingCentral services simplifies communications as conversations transition across different modalities. RingCentral Video leverages proven, scalable, and secure technologies for meetings while still allowing RingCentral to create its own, differentiated experience.”

Jyotsna Grover

650-513-8712

jyotsna.grover@ringcentral.com