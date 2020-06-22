BusinessWire

Rimini Street to Participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference on June 24 and 25

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Rimini Street to Participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference on June 24 and 25

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMNI #RMNI--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will participate in the ROTH Virtual London Conference on June 24 and 25, 2020. Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board and Dean Pohl, Rimini Street vice president of investor relations will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.


To schedule a meeting please contact your Roth salesperson or Rimini Street IR at IR@riministreet.com. Additional Rimini Street information, including the latest investor presentation, are available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations website https://investors.riministreet.com/.

About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 2,100 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.


Contacts

Michelle McGlocklin
Rimini Street, Inc.
+1 925 523-8414
mmcglocklin@riministreet.com

Business Wire

