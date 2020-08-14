Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMNI #RMNI--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price per share of $4.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million and net proceeds of approximately $25.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Rimini Street. In connection with the offering, Rimini Street has granted the underwriters of the offering an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 915,000 of the shares of its common stock sold in the offering. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Rimini Street. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group and The Benchmark Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Rimini Street intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228322) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on November 21, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners at 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, or (800) 678-9147.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Over 2,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. (IR-RMNI)

