Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue of $78.4 million, up 12.2% year over year

Quarterly gross margin of 61.2%, down from 64.2% year over year

2,159 active clients at June 30, 2020, up 13.9% year over year

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMNI #RMNI--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“ For the second quarter, we continued to execute well against our strategic growth plan. We achieved record quarterly revenue, within guidance, delivered quarterly gross margin above guidance, maintained a revenue retention rate over 90 percent, produced another quarter of net income, generated $17.9 million of operating cash flow and further strengthened the balance sheet with record total cash of $73.0 million at quarter end,” stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board. “ Prior to the pandemic, we were making investments to meet increasing global demand for our expanded product and service portfolio. We have since accelerated our investments to take advantage of additional demand driven by the pandemic and global economic slowdown. Today, we issue guidance for third quarter revenue growth, raise the low-end of 2020 revenue guidance and affirm our commitment to the long-term goals of improving free cash flow and growing GAAP profitability.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $78.4 million for the 2020 second quarter, an increase of 12.2% compared to $69.9 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Subscription Revenue was $311 million for the 2020 second quarter, an increase of 12.0% compared to $278 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of June 30, 2020 were 2,159, an increase of 13.9% compared to 1,896 Active Clients as of June 30, 2019.

Revenue Retention Rate was 92% for both the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2020 and for the comparable period ended June 30, 2019.

Gross margin was 61.2% for the 2020 second quarter compared to 64.2% for the same period last year.

Operating income was $5.1 million for the 2020 second quarter compared to $7.2 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $9.7 million for the 2020 second quarter compared to $8.4 million for the same period last year.

Net income was $3.5 million for the 2020 second quarter compared to $6.1 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $8.1 million for the 2020 second quarter compared to $7.3 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 second quarter was $9.6 million compared to $8.5 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders was a net loss per share of $(0.05) for the 2020 second quarter compared to a break even result for the same period last year.

Employee count as of June 30, 2020 was 1,343, a year-over-year increase of 14%.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

Second Quarter 2020 Company Highlights

2020 Revenue Guidance

The Company is currently providing third quarter 2020 revenue guidance to be in the range of $78.5 million to $80.5 million. The Company is also raising the low-end of full year revenue guidance from $310 million to $314 million and currently providing full year 2020 revenue guidance to be in the range of $314 million to $320 million.

Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Presented under the heading “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics” is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Over 2,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com/, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration of and economic, operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2020, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

RIMINI STREET, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,672 $ 37,952 Restricted cash 333 436 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,191 and $1,608, respectively 63,475 111,574 Deferred contract costs, current 12,061 11,754 Prepaid expenses and other 12,517 15,205 Total current assets 161,058 176,921 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $10,562 and $9,847, respectively 3,339 3,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,403 — Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 17,323 16,295 Deposits and other 1,521 3,089 Deferred income taxes, net 1,197 1,248 Total assets $ 201,841 $ 201,220 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,646 $ 2,303 Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions 28,913 27,918 Other accrued liabilities 19,207 23,347 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,165 — Deferred revenue, current 195,603 205,771 Total current liabilities 252,534 259,339 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 22,903 29,727 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 14,125 — Accrued PIK dividends payable 1,175 1,156 Other long-term liabilities 865 2,275 Total liabilities 291,602 292,497 Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock: Authorized 180 shares; issued and outstanding 158 shares and 155 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Liquidation preference of $157,554, net of discount of $20,801 and $155,231, net of discount of $23,915, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 136,753 131,316 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 99,820 shares (excluding 180 shares of Series A Preferred Stock); no other series has been designated — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 68,530 and 67,503 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 83,959 93,484 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,840 ) (1,429 ) Accumulated deficit (308,640 ) (314,655 ) Total stockholders' deficit (226,514 ) (222,593 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 201,841 $ 201,220

RIMINI STREET, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 78,402 $ 69,869 $ 156,434 $ 135,742 Cost of revenue 30,437 25,034 60,636 48,871 Gross profit 47,965 44,835 95,798 86,871 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 26,836 26,899 55,248 50,854 General and administrative 13,133 10,630 25,134 23,618 Litigation costs and related recoveries: Professional fees and other costs of litigation 2,722 444 5,474 2,485 Litigation appeal refunds — — — (12,775 ) Insurance costs and recoveries, net 141 (300 ) 1,062 4,339 Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,863 144 6,536 (5,951 ) Total operating expenses 42,832 37,673 86,918 68,521 Operating income 5,133 7,162 8,880 18,350 Non-operating income and (expenses): Interest expense (12 ) (116 ) (25 ) (348 ) Other expenses, net (567 ) (343 ) (785 ) (300 ) Income before income taxes 4,554 6,703 8,070 17,702 Income tax expense (1,084 ) (621 ) (2,055 ) (1,326 ) Net income $ 3,470 $ 6,082 $ 6,015 $ 16,376 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (3,217 ) $ (238 ) $ (7,302 ) $ 3,285 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ — $ (0.11 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ — $ (0.11 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding: Basic 68,290 65,535 68,076 65,080 Diluted 68,290 65,535 68,076 69,202

RIMINI STREET, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation: Operating income $ 5,133 $ 7,162 $ 8,880 $ 18,350 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,863 144 6,536 (5,951 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,726 1,052 3,236 2,208 Non-GAAP operating income $ 9,722 $ 8,358 $ 18,652 $ 14,607 Non-GAAP net income reconciliation: Net income $ 3,470 $ 6,082 $ 6,015 $ 16,376 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,863 144 6,536 (5,951 ) Post-judgment interest in litigation awards — — — (212 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,726 1,052 3,236 2,208 Non-GAAP net income $ 8,059 $ 7,278 $ 15,787 $ 12,421 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income $ 3,470 $ 6,082 $ 6,015 $ 16,376 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 12 116 25 348 Income tax expense 1,084 621 2,055 1,326 Depreciation and amortization expense 438 474 886 966 EBITDA 5,004 7,293 8,981 19,016 Non-GAAP adjustments: Litigation costs and related recoveries, net 2,863 144 6,536 (5,951 ) Post-judgment interest in litigation awards — — — (212 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,726 1,052 3,236 2,208 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,593 $ 8,489 $ 18,753 $ 15,061

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Rimini Street’s results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics. We have described below Active Clients, Annualized Subscription Revenue and Revenue Retention Rate, each of which is a key operational metric for our business. In addition, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. Rimini Street has provided in the tables above a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Due to a valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with any of our non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP financial measures are also described below.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that management believes may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way management does. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Active Client is a distinct entity that purchases our services to support a specific product, including a company, an educational or government institution, or a business unit of a company. For example, we count as two separate active clients when support for two different products is being provided to the same entity. We believe that our ability to expand our active clients is an indicator of the growth of our business, the success of our sales and marketing activities, and the value that our services bring to our clients.

Annualized Subscription Revenue is the amount of subscription revenue recognized during a fiscal quarter and multiplied by four. This gives us an indication of the revenue that can be earned in the following 12-month period from our existing client base assuming no cancellations or price changes occur during that period. Subscription revenue excludes any non-recurring revenue, which has been insignificant to date.

Revenue Retention Rate is the actual subscription revenue (dollar-based) recognized over a 12-month period from customers that were clients on the day prior to the start of such 12-month period, divided by our Annualized Subscription Revenue as of the day prior to the start of the 12-month period.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is operating income adjusted to exclude: litigation costs and related recoveries, net, and stock-based compensation expense. The exclusions are discussed in further detail below.

Non-GAAP Net Income is net income adjusted to exclude: litigation costs and related recoveries, net, post-judgment interest in litigation awards, and stock-based compensation expense. These exclusions are discussed in further detail below.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable, for the periods presented:

Litigation Costs and Related Recoveries, Net: Litigation costs and the associated insurance and appeal recoveries relate to outside costs of litigation activities. These costs and recoveries reflect the ongoing litigation we are involved with, and do not relate to the day-to-day operations or our core business of serving our clients.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Our compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. This strategy is principally aimed at aligning the employee interests with those of our stockholders and to achieve long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period.

