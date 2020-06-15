RIMES Awarded Best Ops Data Management Solution for the Fifth Time

RIMES voted winner at the Technology Innovation Awards by industry peers, clients and other relevant industry professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#assetmanagers--RIMES, the global leader in Managed Data Services RegTech solutions for financial institutions, has won the Best Ops Data Management Solution award at the Technology Innovation Awards 2020. The award recognises the provider that has demonstrated it can help firms derive the most value from their clean data, and pave the way for greater advancements to come.

These Awards are presented by the Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News, celebrating and recognizing those that have made significant strides and noteworthy achievements in operational excellence in the financial industry within the last year. Winners are selected by votes made by industry peers, clients and other relevant industry professionals.

Alessandro Ferrari, CMO, RIMES, commented: “the RIMES Managed Data Service is designed to deliver a sustainable, quantifiable improvement in business performance by relieving our clients of the burden of data management. Being recognized as Best Ops Data Management Solution shows we have continued to innovate and kept pace with our clients’ needs, adding value to their operations.”

“It speaks volumes to our nominees and winners that despite the current environment, clients, peers and FTF readers took the time to vote in this year’s FTF Awards — even surpassing the number of votes we received last year,” says Maureen Lowe, president, founder and publisher of FTF and FTF News. “We have seen some real innovation from FinTech companies over the past 12-to-18 months, and we expect that despite current challenges, the innovation will continue. Congratulations to RIMES!”

It’s the fifth time RIMES has won this category (previously named Best Operations Data Vendor) and this is the company’s second award of 2020. Last month, RIMES’ RegFocus BMR service won the Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation award at the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards for the third consecutive year.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com

